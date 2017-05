Woman, 18, suffers multiple graze wounds in Park Manor shooting

An 18-year-old woman suffered multiple graze wounds in a shooting Saturday evening in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman’s thigh and abdomen were grazed just after 7 p.m. in the 7000 block of South King Drive when multiple people fired shots at the vehicle she was traveling in, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.