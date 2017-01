Woman, 19, critically wounded in South Shore shooting

A woman was shot and critically wounded Saturday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was leaving a building at 7:37 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Exchange when someone in a vehicle opened fire, according to Chicago Police. She was not the intended target of the shooting.

The woman was shot in her chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.