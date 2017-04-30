Woman, 19, missing from South Deering

A 19-year-old woman was reported missing Sunday afternoon from the South Deering neighborhood.

Alexis Nash, who also goes by Lexi, was last seen Saturday in the 10100 block of South Crandon, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Nash was driving a white, four-door, 2007 Volkswagon Jetta with a Wisconsin temporary plate of N4222K, police said.

She is described as black, of medium complexion, 5-foot-3, 142 pounds, with brown eyes and black and blond hair in long braids, police said.

She was wearing a black tank top, black fleece jacket with a gray collar and diamond stud earrings, police said. She was also wearing a necklace with a gold cross.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives (312) 747-8274.