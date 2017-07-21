Woman, 19, who speaks only broken English, missing from Rogers Park

Police are looking for a 19-year-old woman missing from the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood who speaks only broken English.

Hser Paw was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of West Albion, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a 5-foot-1, 105-pound Asian girl with brown eyes, black hair and light complexion.

Police said she speaks Korean, but only broken English.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North SVU detectives at (312) 744-8266.