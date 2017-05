Woman, 20, shot in Woodlawn

A 20-year-old woman was shot Thursday night while riding in a vehicle in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

At 9:43 p.m., she was siting in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was waiting at a traffic light when she heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago Police said.

She was driven to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was stabilized and treated for a gunshot wound to her left hand and a graze wound to her right wrist, police said.