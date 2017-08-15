Woman, 20, stabbed in East Garfield Park

A woman was stabbed Tuesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was involved in an argument with another female about 9 p.m. in the 600 block of North Trumbull, according to Chicago Police.

During the argument, the female got out of her dark-colored sedan and stabbed the woman, police said. She suffered puncture wounds to her leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police said the woman declined to give information about her attacker to police. No one was in custody.