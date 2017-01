Woman, 21, dies after Hammond shooting

A 21-year-old woman died early Friday after being shot in northwest Indiana.

Kadejah Jackson, of Hammond, Indiana, was pronounced dead at 3:55 a.m. at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was shot in the 900 block of Becker Street in Hammond, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Hammond police were not immediately available for more details about the shooting.