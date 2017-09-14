Woman, 22, shot in abdomen, seriously hurt in East Garfield Park

A woman was shot and seriously wounded Thursday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 22-year-old was shot in the abdomen at 6:42 p.m. when someone walked up to her in the 100 block of South Springfield and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

She was in serious condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

She told detectives that the shooter was a black male, thought to be between 16 and 25 years old, wearing red clothing, police said. No one was in custody.