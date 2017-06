Woman, 22, shot in Rosemoor drive-by

A woman was shot Friday evening in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 22-year-old was in a parked vehicle at 6:29 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up in the first block of East 104th Street and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

She was shot in the arm and taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition, police said.