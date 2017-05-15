Woman, 24, charged with killing CPD officer’s daughter in SUV attack

Chynna Stapleton, 24, was charged with the murder of Tatyanna Lewis, the 18-year-old daughter of a Chicago police officer. | Chicago Police

A 24-year-old woman was charged with using an SUV Friday night to ram a Chicago police officer’s daughter into a tree and run over multiple times in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Chynna Stapleton, of the Eden Green neighborhood, was charged with the murder of Tatyanna Lewis, 18, of the Burnside neighborhood, who was killed following an argument just after 11 p.m. in the 11400 block of South May, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lewis was the daughter of a Chicago Police officer, Chicago Police confirmed Sunday night.

Following an argument, Stapleton got into an SUV, drove up onto the sidewalk and rammed Lewis into a tree, said community activist Andrew Holmes, who said he was working with Lewis’ family. The woman then backed up the SUV and ran over Lewis at least two more times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Stapleton drove off afterward, striking multiple vehicles before being taken into custody, police said. She was charged with first degree murder and is scheduled to appear Monday at Central Bond Court, 26th Street and Ashland Avenue.

Holmes added that there was a young child in the back seat of the SUV during the “tragic event,” which stemmed from a feud on social media.

“A woman is dead and also a child will lose their mother,” he said.

Holmes encouraged anyone who witnessed the attack, or who took video of the incident, to contact authorities.

“It’s unfortunate that there might have been people there that didn’t try to defuse the situation,” he said.

An autopsy Sunday found that Lewis died of multiple blunt force injuries from being struck by a vehicle, according to the medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.