Woman, 24, shot in Woodlawn

A 24-year-old woman was shot Monday afternoon in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

Just before 5 p.m., she was with a group of people in the rear of a building in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a vehicle pulled up with two males who fired shots at them, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was struck in her right buttocks and went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.