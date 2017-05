Woman, 25, dies in northwest Indiana crash

A 25-year-old woman died early Saturday after a crash in northwest Indiana.

The crash happened at 109th and Maple Lane in St. John, Indiana, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

The woman was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point in Crown Point and pronounced dead at 2:19 a.m., the coroner’s office said. Her identity was not immediately released.