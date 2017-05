Woman, 25, shot in University Village

A woman was shot early Sunday in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The 25-year-old was walking through a park about 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Throop when a male walked up and fired shots, striking her in the abdomen and left arm, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.