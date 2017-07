Woman, 26, shot in Woodlawn

A woman was shot Tuesday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old suffered “a gunshot wound to the scalp” in a shooting at 7:38 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Ellis, Chicago Police said.

She took herself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.