Woman, 27, shot in West Garfield Park

A woman was shot Saturday night in a West Garfield Park neighborhood drive-by attack on the West Side.

The 27-year-old was standing in a backyard at 10:10 p.m. when a dark, possibly blue, car drove through the alley in the 4000 block of West Van Buren and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

She was shot in the left arm and taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.