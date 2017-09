Woman, 27, struck by stray bullet inside gas station in West Town

A woman was shot inside a gas station early Sunday in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The 27-year-old was shot in the left hand about 2:10 a.m. in the 100 block of North Western Avenue when a stray bullet flew into the gas station, according to Chicago Police.

Her condition was stabilized at the University of Illinois – Chicago Hospital, police said.