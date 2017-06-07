Woman, 27, wounded in Englewood shooting
Chicago Police marker to a gun casing (top right) work the crime scene Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of south Rockwell reports of three people shot. | Scott Stewart~Sun-TimesChicago Police work the crime scene Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of south Rockwell reports of three people shot. | Scott Stewart~Sun-Times
Sign-Up for our News & Politics Newsletter
Sign-Up
A woman was shot Thursday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
At 7:38 p.m., the 27-year-old was shot in her upper body 6200 block of South Wentworth by someone firing from a dark-colored SUV, according to Chicago Police.
She took herself to St. Bernard Hospital, where her condition was stabilized and she was transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.
Previously from Chicago News