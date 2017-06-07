Woman, 27, wounded in Englewood shooting

A woman was shot Thursday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 7:38 p.m., the 27-year-old was shot in her upper body 6200 block of South Wentworth by someone firing from a dark-colored SUV, according to Chicago Police.

She took herself to St. Bernard Hospital, where her condition was stabilized and she was transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.