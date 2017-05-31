Woman, 39, reported missing from Crown Point

Marisa A. Gonzales was last seen May 11 in the 100 block of Harrington Street in her hometown of Crown Point, Indiana. | Crown Point police

Police are searching for a 39-year-old woman with mental illness who went missing earlier this month from northwest Indiana.

Marisa A. Gonzales was last seen May 11 in the 100 block of Harrington Street in her hometown of Crown Point, Indiana, according to Crown Point police. Gonzales does not have a car and was last seen walking to a hotel in the area of the South Lake Mall in Merriville, Indiana.

The 39-year-old is described as 5-foot-5, 156 pound with brown eyes and strawberry blonde hair, police said. She suffers from depression and may be in a paranoid state.

Gonzales missed her son’s recent birthday and has not been in contact with her children since she disappeared, police said.

Anyone with information should call Commander Len Homola at (219) 663-2131, extension 124, police said. Anonymous callers should contact the department’s Anonymous Crime Tip Line at (219) 663-2131, extension 265.