Woman, 42, wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A woman was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 42-year-old was sitting on a porch about 4:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 47th Street when she heard shots and realized she was wounded, according to Chicago Police.

She showed up at Oak Park Hospital in Oak Park, where she was treated for a graze wound to the hip and released, police said.