Woman, 43, shot to death at her home in northwest Indiana

A woman was shot to death in her home Saturday morning in northwest Indiana.

Leila Edwards, 43, died of multiple gunshot wounds at 7235 E. First St. in Gary, Indiana, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Edwards was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office, Gary police and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the shooting.