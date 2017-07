Woman, 47, wounded in West Englewood shooting

A woman was shot early Tuesday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 12:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 69th Place and found the woman lying on the sidewalk, according preliminary information from Chicago Police.

The 47-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to her right leg, police said. Her condition was stabilized.