Woman, 48, shot multiple times in Lawndale

A 48-year-old woman was shot multiple times Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

She was inside an apartment about 9:40 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 15th Street when someone fired shots and bullets came through her door, Chicago Police said.

She was struck in both of her legs and in the buttocks, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Her condition had stabilized.