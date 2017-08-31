Woman, 58, critically injured in Lake Shore Drive hit-and-run

A woman was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle early Thursday while walking on Lake Shore Drive on the North Side.

The 58-year-old was struck about 4 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago Police.

She was walking south in the northbound lanes when she was struck by a GMC Terrain SUV or similar vehicle near the Irving Park Road exit, police said. The driver took off after striking the woman.

Police said the vehicle’s driver’s side mirror broke off and the SUV was expected to have extensive damage to the front bumper, headlamp and hood on the right side.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.