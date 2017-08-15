Woman, 60, missing from Albany Park

Ngan Nguyen was last seen about 10 a.m. Monday in the 4800 block of North Harding. | Chicago Police

A 60-year-old woman was reported missing by police Tuesday night after she was last seen in the Albany Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Ngan Nguyen was last seen about 10 a.m. Monday in the 4800 block of North Harding, Chicago Police said.

Nguyen was described as an Asian woman, about 5-foot-2, 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said. A description of her clothing was not available.

Police said her family became concerned after they “found a

note written in Vietnamese mentioning that she was disappointed with herself and if anything happened to her that she would be here spiritually.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.