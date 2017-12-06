Woman, 64, killed in Gary crash

A 64-year-old woman died Sunday evening after a crash in northwest Indiana.

Geraldine Gunn was involved in a crash at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, Indiana, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. She lived in Gary, roughly 4 miles from where the crash happened.

Gunn was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where she was pronounced dead at 5:35 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

She died from blunt force trauma and her death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available from Gary police.