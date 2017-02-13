Woman, 67, missing from Grand Boulevard

Police are searching for a 67-year-old woman who suffers from memory loss and went missing Monday morning from the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side.

Lovie Kye disappeared around 8 a.m. from the 4200 block of South Vincennes, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Kye is described as a 4-foot-11, 110-pound black woman with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black knit hat, black leather coat, tan pants, tall black boots and carrying a black purse. Police said she might be confused.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.