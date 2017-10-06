Woman, 69, missing from West Rogers Park

A 69-year-old woman has been reported missing from the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Verdell Dodson was last seen about 1 p.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-2, 136-pound black woman with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

She was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, black three-quarter-length pants, a walking boot on her left ankle, and black and orange Champion gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about Dodson’s whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.