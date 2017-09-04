Woman, 69, reported missing from Rogers Park

A 69-year-old woman was reported missing on Sunday from the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Halina Koslowski was last seen Friday in the 1500 block of West Fargo, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Koslowski was described as a 5-foot-8, 140-pound white woman with blue eyes and brown and white hair, police said. A description of the clothing she was wearing when she went missing was not available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.