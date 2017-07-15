Woman, 80, missing from Uptown

An 80-year-old woman was reported missing Saturday from the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

Larisa Begunova was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Thursday and was missing from the 4700 block of North Winthrop, Chicago Police said.

Begunova speaks limited English, walks with a noticeable limp and uses an umbrella for a cane, police said. She frequently carries a reusable Aldi bag.

She was described as a white woman, 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds, police said. She has hazel eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a blue dress and floral shirt.

Police said she has a surgical scar on her upper right thigh.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.