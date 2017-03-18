Woman, 82, missing from Fuller Park

Police are looking for an 82-year-old woman who went missing Friday from the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Nettie Sims was last seen in the 4200 block of South Princeton Avenue, according to Chicago Police. She was wearing a black hat with a ¾-length, black leather jacket.

Sims was described as a 5-foot-1, 158-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. She may have luggage with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.