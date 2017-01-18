Woman, 85, dies in Carpentersville crash

An 85-year-old woman was killed in a crash Sunday in northwest suburban Carpentersville.

About 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash near Route 25 and Fir Street, according to Carpentersville police.

Katherine L. Vucsko of Carpentersville was trying to turn onto Route 25 when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle going south, police and the Kane County coroner’s office said.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, where Vucsko was pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle, a 23-year-old Hanover Park resident, suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, police said, and no citations have been issued.

Preliminary results of an autopsy Tuesday showed Vucsko died of multiple injuries from the motor vehicle mishap, the coroner’s office said. A final cause and manner of death are pending further lab testing.