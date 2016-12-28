Woman accidentally shot in hand in Chicago Lawn

A woman was wounded Tuesday night when a gun accidentally discharged inside a Chicago Lawn neighborhood apartment on the Southwest Side.

About 10:20 p.m., the 23-year-old was inside the apartment with a male who was handling a gun in the 6200 block of South Spaulding when the gun accidentally fired and she was struck in the left hand, according to Chicago Police.

She showed up at Holy Cross Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody early Wednesday as Area Central detectives investigated.