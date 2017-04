Woman and 17-year-old girl shot in Englewood

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the abdomen and a 23-year-old woman was shot in the hand Tuesday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. when a group of people opened fire in the 6000 block of South Halsted, according to Chicago Police.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The girl is in critical condition, and the woman’s condition has been stabilized.