Woman arrested after crash with police car in Brighton Park

A woman was in custody Saturday morning after a crash with a Chicago Police squad car, which investigators believe was alcohol-related, in the Southwest Side Brighton Park neighborhood.

The 30-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Nissan west at 4:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Pershing when it veered into oncoming traffic and hit the eastbound squad car, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was not visibly injured but was taken to Mercy Hospital as a precaution, police said. Neither of the two officers in the squad car was injured.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and the woman was taken into custody, police said. Charges against her were pending Saturday morning.