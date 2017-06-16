Woman, baby fall from moving vehicle in Old Town domestic argument

A woman and a baby boy fell from a moving vehicle Friday afternoon during a domestic argument in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.

About 3:15 p.m., a 28-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were arguing in a moving vehicle in the 1500 block of North Cleveland, according to Chicago Police.

The woman, who police described as the “victim,” opened the door and fell from the vehicle with the infant in her arms, police said. It was unclear if they were pushed out of the moving vehicle.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and the boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, police said. Their conditions were unknown.