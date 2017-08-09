Woman charged after fatally striking pedestrian in Englewood

A 45-year-old Northwest Side man was fatally struck by a vehicle last month in Englewood, and the woman driving is facing misdemeanor charges.

Deja Newman, 24, was driving east on 74th Street at 6:05 p.m. August 22 when she turned right on Halsted and struck a pedestrian, according to Chicago Police.

Oldrich V. Vitek suffered head trauma and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 8:15 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Newman initially drove away from the scene, but later walked into the 6th District police station and reported the crash.

The South Chicago resident was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor counts of failure to render aid to an injured person, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, police said. She was cited for failure to take due care of a pedestrian in the roadway.

She was released from custody on a $2,000 bond.