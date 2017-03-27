Woman charged with attempting to steal car in Park Ridge

A northwest suburban woman was charged Monday with tackling a woman and trying to steal her car in a Park Ridge parking garage Sunday.

Officers responded to the report of a robbery Sunday in the 1700 block of Dempster Street, according to a statement from Park Ridge police.

Amanda Marie Bermudez grabbed the victim’s arm and demanded her keys inside a parking garage, police said. The victim was able to break free and ran toward the exit, police said. Bermudez then tackled the woman, hit her, and demanded the keys again.

Several people nearby helped the victim and Bermudez ran away, police said. With assistance from security staff, police identified her and linked her to a Des Plaines address.

Des Plaines police were notified and took Bermudez into custody near her home, police said. She was transferred to the Park Ridge Police Department and held for investigation.

Detectives completed the investigation Monday and charged Bermudez, 24, with one count of robbery and one count of aggravated battery, police said. She is scheduled for a bond hearing Tuesday.