Woman charged with DUI after man fatally struck in South Barrington

A woman is facing a DUI charge after a man was fatally struck by an SUV while stopping to help her on the Fourth of July in west suburban South Barrington.

Jenny Duran-Sosa, 21, of Carpentersville faces one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to South Barrington police.

About 1:15 a.m. on July 4, Duran-Sosa was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Route 59 north of Penny Road when she went off the road and crashed the SUV, police said.

A passerby, 60-year-old Delbert G. Gandy, stopped to help her, got out of his car and was struck by a southbound 2014 Lincoln MKX, police said. Gandy’s vehicle was found a short distance away from where he was hit.

Officers were on their way to the scene to assist with the first crash when they received a call about the second, police said.

Gandy, a Crystal Lake resident, was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he died of multiple blunt force injuries at 2:06 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Duran-Sosa turned herself in Thursday at the South Barrington Police Department, where she posted bond and was released.

The woman who was driving the Lincoln MKX that struck Gandy was not charged, police said.

South Barrington police and the Major Case Assistance Team are continuing their investigation.