Woman charged with DUI after striking, killing man in West Englewood

A 21-year-old woman is facing a DUI charge after she struck and killed a man late Saturday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Deshonnette A. Morrison faces one felony count of aggravated DUI in a crash in an accident causing death, according to Chicago Police.

At 11:55 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the crash in the 7100 block of South Ashland, police said.

They found 63-year-old Leroy Torrence laying unresponsive on the ground, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Torrence, of the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 12:22 a.m. Sunday.

Morrison, of the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, remained at the scene and was taken into custody, police said. In addition to the DUI charge, she was also cited for failure to reduce speed and failure to take due care with a pedestrian in the roadway.

Bond was set at $450,000 for Morrison in court Tuesday, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. She is next scheduled to appear in court July 7.