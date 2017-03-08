Woman charged with DUI for McCook crash that left passenger dead

A woman has been charged with DUI for a crash that left her passenger dead in west suburban McCook about six weeks ago.

Tracey Fellows, 35, was charged Wednesday with one count of aggravated DUI in a crash causing death, according to McCook Police Chief Mario DePasquale.

At 10:21 p.m. June 16, Fellows was driving west in the 8100 block of 47th Street when she lost control of her vehicle and it crossed into oncoming traffic, striking an eastbound vehicle, DePasquale said.

Fellows’s passenger, 37-year-old Joseph Roe of Brookfield, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died six days later, at 7:45 p.m. June 22, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.

Fellows was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, DePasquale said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 40-year-old Riverside woman, and her three juvenile passengers suffered only minor injuries.

Fellows, a Brookfield resident, was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Thursday at the Bridgeview courthouse, DePasquale said.