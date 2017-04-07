Woman charged with embezzling more than $100K from Monee church

A woman has been charged with embezzling more than $100,000 from a church in south suburban Monee.

Ann Elmore, 49, was arrested June 27 and charged with three felony counts of theft, according to Monee police.

Police said Elmore embezzled about $102,000 from St Paul’s United Church-Christ, 5323 W. Margaret St., where she worked from 2011 to 2017.

Elmore, who lives in Manteno, has been ordered held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond, according to the Will County sheriff’s office. She is due back in court on July 14.

“This very complicated financial investigation continues to determine where these funds are, what they may have been expended on and if Ms. Elmore had any assistance,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the embezzlement is asked to contact the Monee Police Department at (708) 534-8308.