Woman charged with fatally stabbing man in his Washington Heights home

A Calumet City woman is charged with fatally stabbing a man Wednesday afternoon in his Washington Heights neighborhood home on the Far South Side.

Ramona Howard, 59, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the attack, which was believed to be domestic in nature, Chicago Police said.

Officers were called to an apartment about 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West 103rd Street found 63-year-old Kelvin Harper unresponsive with multiple stab wounds, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Harper was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.