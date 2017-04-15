Woman charged with leaving scene of fatal South Holland crash

A Chicago woman has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash last week in south suburban South Holland.

Diane Turley, 53, of the West Pullman neighborhood, was charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death in connection with the crash, according to South Holland police.

About 7:35 p.m. April 8, Asa A. Cole, 25, was driving a black and gray Suzuki motorcycle east on 170th Street, passing several vehicles on the curbside lane, when the bike crashed into the front of a silver Honda at the intersection with Dobson Avenue, according to police.

Cole, of South Holland, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:56 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy the next day found he died of multiple injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

Witnesses told investigators that the Honda sped away west on 170th Street after the crash, police said. The vehicle’s front bumper was found near the scene with a front Illinois license plate, registered in south suburban Dixmoor, still attached.

Turley turned herself in on Thursday at the South Holland Police Department, police said. She was expected to appear in court Sunday.