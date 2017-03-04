Woman charged with pickpocketing Panera diners in Orland Park

A Chicago woman has been charged with pickpocketing several customers at Panera Bread restaurants in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Star L. Davis, 47, was charged with two counts of continuing a criminal financial enterprise, and two counts of identity theft, all felonies, according to Orland Park police.

On Feb. 13, Davis stole a wallet from a customer at the Panera at 15845 Harlem Ave., police said. Davis and several accomplices used the victim’s credit cards at a Kohl’s in Orland Park, a Target in Tinley Park, and a Walmart in Orland Hills, police said.

On March 29, Davis stole another wallet from a customer at a Panera at 15252 S. La Grange Rd., police said. The victim’s credit cards were used at an Apple store in Orland Square Mall and a Target in Tinley Park.

Davis was arrested Thursday at her home in the West Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, police said. She was on home monitoring at the time of her arrest.

A wallet and several stolen credit cards were found in her home.

Police said Davis is suspected in several other thefts, but has been ruled out in others.

There are other pickpocketing crews working in the area, and police urge shoppers to keep their purses closed and not to hang them on the back of chairs or leave them unattended.