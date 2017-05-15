Woman charged with shooting Chicago Police officer on West Side

Dr. Kristen Donaldson of Loyola University Medical Center is joined by leadership of the Chicago Police Department outside the Maywood hospital Friday afternoon after an officer was shot in West Garfield Park. | Sam Charles/Sun-Times

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with wounding a Chicago Police officer during a shootout Friday afternoon on the West Side.

Deangela Eaton faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Chicago Police.

The Harrison District tactical officer and his partner were on patrol about 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Maypole and saw what they suspected was a hand-to-hand drug deal between Eaton and a man, police said.

When the officers stopped and approached them to do a field interview, the man ran off, but Eaton pulled a handgun and shot the officer in the chest, striking his vest, police said.

It was unclear whether one or both officers shot Eaton, who suffered bullet wounds to the shoulder, leg, and abdomen, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in critical condition. Court information was not immediately available.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said the woman’s handgun was recovered.

The wounded officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and was released Friday night, police said. His partner was treated for anxiety.

Police were still looking for the man who ran away as of Monday morning.