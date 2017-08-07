Woman charged with stabbing roommate to death in Waukegan

A woman was charged Tuesday with stabbing a man to death in their shared home in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. to a reported stabbing at a single-family home in the 2200 block of Western Avenue, according to Waukegan police. When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive man who appeared to have been stabbed. The Lake County coroner’s office was then notified and responded to the scene about 9:50 p.m.

While at the home, officers also found Tina L. Primm, 39, who was taken into custody and charged with a single count of second degree murder, police said. Following a hearing, Primm’s bond was set at $100,000. Her next court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. August 3.

Both Primm and the victim lived in the home where the stabbing happened, police said. Detectives believe Primm and the victim were engaged in a physical fight that escalated to the stabbing.

An autopsy Wednesday identified the victim as a 42-year-old man, police said. The preliminary autopsy results indicate he died from multiple stab wounds. Toxicology results were pending. The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.