Woman charged with stealing purses at Palos Park grocery store

Terika Hayslett, a 30-year-old Chicago woman, was charged Friday with stealing purses from elderly shoppers last month at a grocery store in southwest suburban Palos Park. | Palos Park police

A 30-year-old woman was charged Friday with stealing purses from elderly shoppers last month at a grocery store in southwest suburban Palos Park.

Terika Hayslett, of Chicago, was charged with theft and aggravated identity theft after allegedly being caught on surveillance video April 27 stealing purses from elderly victims’ shopping carts at a Jewel grocery store at 9652 W. 131st St.

Hayslett was taken into custody Friday at a separate grocery following an alert from an Oakbrook Terrace police officer, police said. Palos Park investigators worked alongside several suburban police departments from Cook and DuPage counties to track and locate her.

Hayslett, who faces charges in both counties, will appear in Cook County bond court on Saturday.