Woman cited for speeding, crashing into St. Charles police car

A 59-year-old Rochelle woman was cited Sunday for driving 40 mph over the speed limit crashing into a St. Charles police car.

A Kane County sheriff’s officer was driving west on Illinois Route 38 near Peck Road in the west suburb early Sunday morning with a St. Charles police officer following less than a mile behind, according to a statement from the Kane County sheriff’s office.

Sometime after 4:26 a.m., the sheriff’s officer noticed a Dodge Avenger speeding eastbound in the officer’s direction. When the vehicle passed the sheriff’s car, both the sheriff and the St. Charles police cars turned on their emergency lights, turned around and pursued the speeding vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Dodge Avenger was now driving between the sheriff’s car and the St. Charles’s police car and continued speeding before crashing into the back of the police car, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger and the St. Charles officer were both taken to Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva with non-life threatening injuries.

Fifty-nine-year-old Anna Loan, of the 100 block of East Meadowland Drive in Rochelle, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, speeding 90 mph in a 50 mph zone and failure to move for an authorized emergency vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating whether alcohol played a role in the crash or if the Dodge Avenger is the same as one that Elburn police reported speeding on Route 38 that same morning.