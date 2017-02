Woman critical after West Englewood shooting

A woman is in critical condition after being shot Saturday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman, believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, was shot about 7:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of West 57th Street, according to Chicago Police.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of her head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.