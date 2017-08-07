Woman critically injured in crash with stolen police SUV in Woodlawn

Two women were injured — one critically — in a hit-and-run crash with a stolen SUV being rented by the city Friday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The crash happened about 7:40 p.m. when the driver of a Jeep Liberty drove through a stop sign in the 1100 block of East 69th and collided with a 2015 Hyundai, according to Chicago Police.

A 29-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Hyundai was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. The driver, a 21-year-old woman, was treated for “minor injuries.”

The male driver of the stolen Jeep ran away after the collision, police said. No one was in custody.

The Jeep was stolen between 3:30 and 9 a.m. Friday in the 9900 block of South Peoria, police said. Broken glass was found in the spot where the vehicle had been parked.

The Jeep was being rented by the police department as a non-emergency vehicle, police spokesman Frank Giancamilli said.

The vehicle was not marked and did not have equipment inside that would have alerted the thief it was being used by police, Giancamilli said.

The police department’s Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.